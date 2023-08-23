SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday morning’s farmer market was a little slower than normal but all the end-of-summer produce could still be found.

KCAU 9 spoke with a farmer there about how this year’s crops have faired.

“Every year has its challenges,” Jerimiah Hinz of Castle Creek Family Farm said. “I’d say this year early on we were dry and then we got a lot of rains. Of course, the rain has been kind of spotty, so it’s been good here this last month.”

The Sioux City Farmers Market has about two months left with their big Fall Fest event happening in October.