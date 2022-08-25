SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (WHO) — Student saftey is again a focus as a new school year begins and one Siouxland district is taking unprecedented measures it hopes to never need.

The Spirit Lake School Board voted unanimously earlier in the week to train arm up to ten non-teaching school employees.

With classes in Spirit Lake just getting started, the school district is possibly the first in the state to arm school employees.

“As a school district, we have an obligation to protect our students and staff from a possible active shooter situation. We know that when these events occur, most of the victims fall within the first few minutes,” said Dr. David Smith, superintendent for the Spirit Lake Community School District.

The idea of arming employees first came up during a meeting between district administrators and local law enforcement.

“We have four school districts and five police departments along with the sheriff’s office. So we had a joint meeting to come up with a uniformed response where everyone would respond the same way because everyone would respond to an active shooter if it would happen,” said Sheriff Greg Baloun of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the district has implemented security measures including locked doors, cameras, even working with students on age-appropriate training.

Tony Petersen with Petersen Firearms will train the ten school staffers. He also serves as Chief Deputy in Dickinson County.

“The training we’re going to run them through is our Armed Professional Program which is to deal with the mask killer and the mass casualty event. We plan on training school staff on how to deal with and how to confront the active killer before they’re able to kill more,” said Petersen.

Petersen’s company is donating the training to the school district.

The identity of those being trained will not be made public and the firearms being carried will be concealed.