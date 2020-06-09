How some Siouxland senior living facilities have been impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country and in Siouxland have faced a lot of challenges during the pandemic. Now, facilities are working to keep enrollment up.

A survey by the National Investment Center shows eight out of every 10 assisted living centers have seen a decline in residents since the pandemic.

“It’s been a little trying for everybody, both families and residents and staff. And hopefully, this ends sooner than later, but I’m afraid it’s going to take a while,” Jack Studer, the administrator for Westwood Specialty Care said.

He said he’s seen a decline in new residents despite efforts to keep residents safe. Studer said he believes the inability of family members to visit patients during a lock down is a big reason for that.

Things are different at Bickford Senior Living. Jill Colling, the director of the facility, said despite challenges brought on by COVID-19 residents continue to move in.

“That type of thing doesn’t stop during this pandemic,” Colling said.

She said Zoom and Facetime tours are being offering for new families looking to move in.

“People need more resources as they age… And that’s what we’re set up to do and we’ve continued to move more people in,” Colling said.

She said new residents are quarantined from five to 14 days.

Both Colling and Studer said they are continuing to take precautions like monitoring temperatures daily and following social distancing guidelines to keep residents safe.