How Siouxlanders can ‘winterize’ their homes as temps cool off

(KCAU) — As cooler temperatures move into Siouxland, home owners may be thinking about turning on their furnace for the first time this season.

As the nights get colder and snow could be falling in a few months, it is recommended for people to service their heating system before leaving it on long-term.

Fire prevention said it’s also important to make sure your house is properly insulated before winter comes along.

“Folks will use stoves, ovens, that sort of thing as supplemental heat to warm things up when they have leaky windows, gaps that let cold in. So if we seal those gaps up you won’t have to use those appliances for supplemental heat,” said Cpt. Ryan Collins, with Sioux City Fire Prevention.

It’s also important to have not only smoke alarms but at least one carbon monoxide detector on each floor.