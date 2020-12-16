How Siouxlanders can stay active in the winter during a pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staying active during the pandemic is essential for both mental and physical health, but getting daily exercise becomes a little more difficult as temperatures drop.

In Siouxland, indoor sports are the most popular this time of year, but that can be a problem during a pandemic. Outbreaks can cause cancellations and the number of spectators can be limited. But outdoor fun and exercise are still an option.

“Cone Park, we’re in a unique situation where we think we can bring people down and safely recreate, we know that because we’re primarily outside. We have a huge park, so we can spread people out and we’re just looking forward to welcoming families out here, so we can have some fun,” said John Byrnes, of Cone Park.

Cone Park will be enforcing the same guidelines as other businesses, like social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

The CDC said the best way to stay safe during physical activity, especially indoors, is to do it alone or with people you live with. Whether it’s a basketball or ice skates, Siouxland District Health said equipment, while not as big a problem, can be an issue, too.

The equipment and things that other people use have not typically been a primary driver of COVID, not to say that it can’t possibly happen, but it hasn’t been the primary mechanism where things go,” said Tyler Brock, of Siouxland District Health.

It’s not the equipment you touch, as much as it is washing your hands before and after.