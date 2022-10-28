SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Halloween is a great time for kids and families but it’s a busy night for local hospitals.

Lea Mathison is a trauma and stroke program manager with MercyOne Siouxland. She said far too often children come to the hospital on Halloween night. She said on average those trick or treaters are twice as likely to get hit by a car and parents can take measures to protect their kids.

“We do see that happen unfortunately especially with little kids. And that’s the things that we try to avoid. Keep them in well-lit areas, keep them on the sidewalks, make sure you have checks and balances, don’t run across the street without looking both ways,” said Mathison.

But that’s not the largest demographic the hospital sees on halloween.

“More often than not we’ll see actually more adults getting injured doing things that were probably not legal. We’ll see that on Halloween sometimes just because of Halloween parties. People will go downtown, drink alcohol and sometimes things escalate from there,” said Mathison.

She encourages parents to take their kids to neighborhoods they know well and also inspect the candy when they get home