How Siouxlanders can protect their homes from critters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the winter season approaches, Siouxlanders could see their homes visited by unwanted critters.

The winter can be a common time for mice to look for shelter in houses or garages and they only need a hole larger than half an inch to get inside.

Chad Jones is a pest control technician with Jones Pest Control. He said mice can enter through openings, such as where your air conditioning lines go into your house.

“Look at your garage if you have an attached garage because a lot of times there can be gaps in those areas where mice can get in,” Jones said.

Insects can still be a concern too, Jones said.

“We still see insect problems even though we’re still kind of close to being in winter season,” Jones said. “We’re seeing still people who are getting Asian beetles and boxelder bugs and the occasional spider.”

Joshua Jarman lives in Sioux City. He said he’s dealt with a cockroach problem that interrupted his daily routine.

“Waking up to finding roaches all over your dishes and not wanting to eat anywhere, just always eating out because you can’t have a clean dish,” Jarman said.

Jones said while Siouxlanders can try to seal any openings with silicone caulk, it’s best to call a professional.