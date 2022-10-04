SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flu season is just around the corner.

According to the CDC, peak flu season tends to be between December and March, but getting your flu shot early is important. It’s recomended that to get a flu shot by the end of October to have protection before it really ramps up.

“You want it to last through the peak of the season, which are typically the coldest months and it’s good for six months, patients that are immuno-compromised can always get one at the begining of May, June,” said Liz Webb of Drilling Pharmacy.

Webb added that Siouxlanders can get their shot later in the season, but it does take a few weeks to kick in.