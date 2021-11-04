How Siouxlanders can prep their car for winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter approaches, local mechanics hope Siouxlanders take the necessary precautions to prepare for winter.

A working car battery, wind shield wipers and defrost heater are all vital for winter driving, but Brandon Froehlich, a mechanic at T & W Tire says you can’t be safe without a good set of wheels.

“It’s going to be real loose on the road,” Froehlich said. “Anytime there’s a little bit of snow and you don’t have good grip, you’re just going to lose all control.”

Froehlich says cold weather lowers tire pressure which can be dangerous in combination with icy roads.

“It’s probably our busiest time,” Froehlich said. “As soon as snow is in the forecast or the first time it does snow, usually our busiest day of the year.”

John Clancy is the owner of Mac’s Auto Repair. He says Siouxlanders should get their cars inspected long before the cold weather arrives.

“Normally the things that go unnoticed during the summer months, the fair weather, they’ll show up during the colder months,” Clancy said.

Once the snow starts falling, Clancy says it’s too late.

“When we first get the first snow, we always see an uptick in accidents because people are not familiar with driving in the winter snow,” Clancy said.