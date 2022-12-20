SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the Christmas approaches and meteorologists predict arctic chills, local organizations are helping pet owners protect their furry companions, even those who might prefer cold weather.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, when temperatures dip below freezing, it is best to keep dogs and cats inside as much as possible.

Pets that must stay outside should be given warm shelter that is raised a few inches off the ground and there should be bedding to help insulate the shelter. The use of flaps to govern the entrance and face away from the wind and snow is also recommended.

Siouxland Friends of the Animal Shelter (F.O.T.A.S) suggested checking on outdoor pets frequently and changing their bedding often. Additionally, pet owners should ensure that they have access to non-frozen water, otherwise, they should be kept indoors as much as possible.

When dogs come inside, the Siouxland Humane Society recommends wiping off the dog’s legs, paws, and stomach to avoid ingesting salt, antifreeze, or other harmful substances.

The release specified that staying warm requires extra calories, so it might be time to increase the family dog’s food intake, particularly protein.

Outside cats will seek shelter under the hoods of cars to keep warm, so to prevent causing injuries, residents are advised to bang on their hoods or honk the horn before starting the car. Additionally, according to F.O.T.A.S., keeping an emergency kit in the vehicle could be essential.

F.O.T.A.S. acknowledged that some dog breeds that have been bred to be outside in the winter love the cold and snow. “They will give you a run for your money every single chance they can,” stated the post on their Facebook page, but even those breeds should be kept indoors as much as possible due to impending cold weather.