DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Ukraine is more than 5,000 miles away from Siouxland, but that wasn’t going to stop Siouxlanders from helping those in need.

Eric Christensen, of Dakota Dunes, made the trip to Ukraine back in May, hoping he could help in anyway possible.

“Had a really amazing experience meeting people over there. Getting to be a part of working with refugees at a center that collected supplies and handed them out,” he said.

During the trip, he became friends with a humanitarian worker in Ukraine, and a few weeks after Christensen returned home, his friend pleaded for support.

“He had sent me a message and said ‘Is there any chance you could help if I were to put together a team of drivers? We could take supplies into Izium and take people out,’ and so I sent him some money to get started and then started doing fundraising through friends, Facebook, people, acquaintances I had just gotten to know,” he said.

With help from fellow Siouxlanders, Christensen raised over $3,000 which was used to transfer food, water and medical supplies to Ukrainians. His friend in Ukraine has requested we don’t use his name. He said the brutality of the war is heartbreaking

“The child, like you can literally see on the face, like every single day the face is marked because of what they went through,” he said.

The worker said this is a challenging time for the country, but contributions from Siouxlanders make a difference.

“The impact these people have even though they’re hundreds of kilometers away is huge,” the worker said. “It’s huge and I hope they realize that their help is very real and very concrete.”

The humanitarian worker is currently raising money for a vehicle to bring more supplies to those in need. He said the best way to help support his project is to reach out to him on social media. His username is somewhere.ua on Instagram.