SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The cost of propane is higher than it was a year ago in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Neal Beacon uses propane to heat his home during the winter. As a farmer in Waterbury, Nebraska, he said he knows other farmers rely on propane much more than he does.

“If they got to heat their grain bins, if they got to dry in the fall, it can be pretty expensive,” Beacom said.

Local suppliers also said the prices are problematic. Cylest Stalcup is the manager of Power Wash USA in Sioux City. She fills propane tanks for customers and says keeping up with rising costs is no easy task.

“The amount of gallons that we’re going through versus what we’re selling, we’re basically breaking even at this point instead of making a profit,” Stalcup said.

They spend money on propane for themselves as well as their customers, Stalcup said.

“We definitely use propane a lot for our equipment,” Stalcup said. “We have our forklifts and our dolly lifts that all go off our propane tanks, so we do have a lot of personal use.”