SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With more than 50 recreational parks in Sioux City, Siouxlanders say you don’t need to travel far from home this summer.

Sioux City resident Foster Colella said now that high school is done and the weather is warming up, he’s looking forward to being outdoors more often.

“It’s just nice to get out and spend time with your family and there’s stuff you can do at parks. It’s better than sitting inside and just laying there and doing nothing,” Colella said.

John Byrnes is the recreation superintendent for Sioux City. While high gas prices and inflation might persuade people to stay close to home this Memorial Day weekend, Byrnes said adding new activities such as Cone Park summer tubing is essential to keep people in town.

“We are lucky in Sioux City to have all of these amenities right in our backyard where you don’t have to travel to a different state to go experience these things, so we’re really lucky. That’s one of our goals is to keep adding amenities for kids and families right here in Siouxland,” Byrnes said.

“It’s great having all of these parks in the town, in the city, because it’s just a short drive away and then here we are,” said Kamarae Stone.

Stone said Sioux City has summer entertainment. People just need to know where to look.

“If you’re already in town, you might as well make the best out of it, so a lot of places have, they have the Art Museum, they have the Tyson Events Center in town. I feel like if you just get connected, you’ll find stuff to do,” Stone said.

Byrnes said he has noticed more people using parks ever since COVID started and the turnout has not slowed down. He said more fun is on the way as splash pads open this weekend and summer tubing is expected to open around June 10th.