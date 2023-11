SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Holiday travel is right around the corner so here is a quick look at the prices of gasoline across all three Siouxland states.

According to AAA, the average prices of gas across South Dakota are sitting at about $3.27 per gallon.

In Nebraska, travelers are expecting to spend an average of $3.17 cents per gallon from the gas pumps.

Then, Iowa residents can get gas for an average price of $3 per gallon.