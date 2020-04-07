How Siouxland businesses are helping health professionals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several local businesses continue to find ways to help health professionals in the fight against the virus.

Rocklin Manufacturing in Sioux City is using its 3-D printer to produce ear savers for nurses and other personel.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s reached out to several local businesses for help supply things like face shields, visors and ear savers.

The devices might be small, but they make a big difference working 12 hours keeping Siouxlander healthy.

“And we’ve heard stories of nurses coming home crying at night because their ears hurt so bad from the elastic digging into them. This is going to make it a lot more comfortable and easier for them to do their job.” says Chris Rosener, VP/GM Rocklin Manufacturing

Several area colleges and business are using their printers as well, in an effort to make 15,000 visors each to help with the shortages.

Anyone with a 3-D printer at home or business can make these ear savers or even visors that are in critical need in Siouxland.