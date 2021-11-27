How shoppers and workers embrace Black Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While a lot of work goes into Black Friday preparation, Siouxland business owners and consumers say the busiest shopping day of the year is also the most fun day.

Menards started stocking up on extra products for Black Friday months in advance. Jacob Park is the first assistant store manager. He said his 10-hour shift never slows down.

“It’s a rush opening the door in the morning when you have so many people in the parking lot ready to see the exciting deals we have going and it’s exciting and fun to help, just constantly help people for 10 hours,” Park said.

All 240 Menards employees work on Black Friday. While the shopping day is chaotic for workers, it’s also a busy time for consumers. Jackie Powell drove five hours from Lee’s Summit, Missouri to see family for Thanksgiving and she said Black Friday shopping in Siouxland is always a fun experience.

“I think it’s just all the family fun and the conversation and the camaraderie,” Powell said. “I mean being able to get together and it just kind of gets us in the holiday spirit.”

Rooted Boutique partnered with Nightingale Coffee Shop to provide drinks for shoppers. Coffee shop owner Alexander Paulsen said this weekend is exciting for small businesses.

“Black Friday is kind of your get out and about and have a little fun doing some shopping, but Small Business Saturday as well, the two go really hand in hand and I think more and more people are not only on Saturday but on Friday going to small businesses, which is kind of a neat idea,” Paulsen said.

The shopping continues with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.