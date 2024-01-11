SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After much of Siouxland received several inches of snow, some schools were able to hold classes Thursday. However, it takes a lot of thought and consideration for local districts to decide if they’re going to have a snow day.

“We decided to go on time [Thursday],” said Chad Shook, the Lawton-Bronson Community School District superintendent.

“The hour-by-hour forecast, it looks like it’s not gonna start snowing until 4 o’clock,” said Lance Swanson, with the South Sioux City Community School District. “Elementary students are done just shortly after 3 o’clock every day.”

With snow and hazardous conditions on the minds of many, school districts use a variety of tools to make the best decisions on whether to do an early out or late start.

“We pay attention to the weather forecasts,” Shook said, “and if it indicates that something could be happening, we’re up early in the morning, usually 5:00 to 5:30 a.m., driving different parts of the district. We generally try and make that decision by 6:30 a.m. That way, the cooks haven’t started preparing breakfast, and our buses are not out on the road yet.”

“An early out usually is a typical thing,” Swanson said, “where something’s forecasted and the chances are really close to a 100 percent. More likely, it’s a situation where it’s already affecting us. The weather’s coming down and we need to get things going.”

District officials also consider the families of students when deciding to close the school for a snow day.

“If it’s obvious conditions aren’t going to improve, we’re going to cancel,” Shook said. “We always try and start with a two hour late start. [Parents] have to find somebody to watch their kids, or they have to tell their work that they’re going to be in late.”

School officials said it’s sometimes a gamble predicting what the best course of action is when it comes to snowy weather.

“It’s frustrating, because it’s so important you get it right and you don’t want to fail,” Shook said. “My responsibility is to get them to school and home safely.”

“There’s a lot of unique situations and decisions that go into that,” Swanson said. “We try and think about our parents and our families at every one of the decisions, but we are also held accountable to get a certain amount of hours and days in the school year.”

