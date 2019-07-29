How schools are implementing new South Dakota law

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU)- As people in South Dakota are getting ready for the new school year, public school districts are implementing a controversial new law.

A bill signed by Governor Kristi Noem this year requires “In God We Trust” displayed in a prominent location in 2019-2020 school year.

Many schools will have the national motto displayed in their entryway, cafeteria or another common area. The Elk Point’s Public School District let their students work on the display in early April.

“We actually put that in the hands of our students. Our shop class was able to get the materials together with the stenciling and the plaque everything in between, our student did the work for that as well,” said Skyler Eriksen Middle School and Highschool principal at Elk Point Jefferson Public School district.

The mandate is a requirement that all schools in South Dakota must abide by, but the bill protects schools from any legal trouble that may arise. While some schools are making it their own, others having someone to come in to do it for them.

“We decided the American eagle is an appropriate response as well as the colors of our nation red white and blue. We thought that it was a prominent way to meet the requirements of this law and promote patriotism in our school district,” said Damon Alvey Superintendent of the Vermillion School District.

Vermillion School District will frame the image. The district was able to keep the budget of the project under one hundred dollars in order to meet the requirement.