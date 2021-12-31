WATERBURY, Nebraska (KCAU) — The American Farm Bureau reports that fertilizer costs have increased by more than 300 percent in some places.

Here in Siouxland, Neal Beacon, the owner of Beacon Farm in Waterbury, NE, says various price increases have hurt him and other farmers.

“Propane is almost two dollars and a year ago it was a dollar and they use a lot of that for fertilizer and stuff,” Beacon said. “Diesel fuel is up.”

In a normal year, he pays less than $20,000 for fertilizer and seed corn. This year, he paid $36,000 and he said he’s worried prices could be even worse next year.