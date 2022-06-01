SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Camp High Hopes is getting ready for its 7th Annual Rib Fest.

Over at the Hard Rock, a press conference was held previewing this year’s event. Returning sponsor Tyson Fresh Meats is providing the ribs and the Hard Rock is hosting the event in Battery Park.

Sarah Morgan with Camp High Hopes told us how the event helps campers.

“Different things when people come to camp, you know, these people don’t get a lot of chance, don’t get those opportunities like the rest of us do, so when they come to camp they try new things, they experience new things and that’s what’s so amazing about Camp High Hopes,” said Morgan.

This year’s Rib Fest will be held on June 18 fron noon to 3 p.m.