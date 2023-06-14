SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Postal service workers are a vital part of the American system. However, statistics show that more than 5,300 postal service employees were attacked while delivering mail in 2022. Here’s how pet owners can do their part to keep these essential workers safe.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service, mail carriers have become aware that all dogs could pose a risk of biting, even if they are good dogs. This is because dogs can have the instinct to protect their territory, so pet owners have the responsibility to ensure that their mail can be delivered safely.

“When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way,” said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo, “In 2022, too many aggressive dogs impacted the lives of our employees while delivering the mail. Please help us reduce that number by being a responsible pet owner who secures their dog as we deliver the mail.”

The first thing that owners can do to ensure a mail carrier’s safety is to become familiar with the general time that their mail is being delivered. The postal service has an option for those who are unfamiliar with the general delivery time. By using Informed Delivery, residents are able to receive an email that will show an image of the envelope and the expected delivery date. This service is completely free and residents can sign up here. Informed Delivery can also be used through the USPS mobile app.

The dog owner’s responsibility doesn’t stop at their own mail. If a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted. Even for the whole neighborhood. When this happens, mail must be picked up at the Post Office, and service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.

It’s best to keep dogs either inside the house or behind a fence when the mail is arriving. It could also be beneficial to keep dogs away from the door, or in another room. Of course, securing the dog on a leash until the carrier has safely left the property is also an option as an extra measure.

“When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack,” said USPS employee safety and health awareness manager Leeann Theriault, “Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives.”

Photo courtesy of the United States Postal Service newsroom

Mail carriers also take on some responsibility to keep themselves safe, as well. According to the release, they are trained to stay as attentive as possible, so you may see your carrier doing the following:

Carriers are trained to:

Make a little noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog if entering a yard, and they are also trained not to startle a dog.

They will keep their eyes on any dog at all times.

Never attempt to feed or pet a dog, even if it seems friendly.

They will place their foot against a door that opens outwards to prevent a dog from escaping if the situation calls for it.

When a dog becomes aggressive or attacks, carriers are trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something, such as their mail satchel, between them and the dog. Running from a dog may trigger an instinct to chase.

“Recently, I was delivering to a customer’s mailbox and was nearly bitten by their large aggressive dog,” said letter carrier Swain Lowe, “Despite the dog being behind a fence, it still managed to jump over and charge me. Thankfully, I was aware of it and remembered not to run but to turn and use my satchel as a shield to prevent what could have been a terrible bite.”

In addition to carrier training, they are equipped with items to prevent an unsafe situation. Handheld scanners can remind carriers of a possible dog hazard, and a dog warning card may be used during mail sorting to alert carriers to routes where a dog may interfere with delivery.

USPS has launched “Dog Bite Awareness Week,” which is intended to help bring awareness to dog owners. Look for the hashtag #dogbiteawareness in 2024, and help spread the word.