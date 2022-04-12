NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) — A bill has passed through the Nebraska unicameral Tuesday afternoon that addresses the state’s needs for water tourism.

Nebraska legislators took the first step toward upgrading Knox County’s water recreation destinations such as at places such as Eagles View in Niobrara State Park.

It’s springtime in Knox County and with that comes a refreshing sense of hope for its residents and outdoor enthusiasts.

Legislative bill 1023 was passed by a 38 to 6 vote and its intent, among other subjects, is to authorize the construction of three major projects in Knox County including a revitalized Weigand Marina and a new event center and resort at Niobrara State Park.

Knox County’s economic development director Kelly Hanvey summed up why these upgrades were needed.

“This bill will be transformative for not only Knox County but northeastern Nebraska as a whole. We’ve been competing against the South Dakota side of the river for decades and losing as a matter of fact,” said Hanvey.

The bill reads in part, “As people consider where to live, access to outdoor recreational opportunities will be an important consideration in making Nebraska a competitive choice for the future.”

Hanvey said the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the 2019 flood, has caused many rural communities along the historic Highway 12 to shrink in size and major development along the county’s waterways could be a huge influence in trying to retain its residents as well as attracting campers, boaters and tourists to the region.

“Instead of a place to go we could become a destination and that would impact all of us,” said Hanvey. “The time is now to attract people to this area and not only to visit but possibly to stay and to live here and raise their families.”

Hanvey said another piece of the bill is the addition of a new boat landing in Niobrara but that more study work must be done to determine its location.