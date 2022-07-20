SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Suicide Lifeline has a new number. Its previous 10-digit number has been replaced with 988.

Mental health professionals in Siouxland say this small change could have a big impact.

Diana Castro said some people don’t seek help when they need it. She’s a licensed mental health counselor with Siouxland Counseling Services. She said hopefully this new feature breaks down the barriers that stop people from seeking the care they need

“Mental health issues that I’ve seen is mostly surrounded with stigma, especially with the population that we work with, taking that initiative to actually call and schedule an appointment and coming in, that’s a big step for most people,” Castro said.

You don’t have to call to access the services. Amy Bloch is the executive director of Catholic Charities. She said Siouxlanders can text 988 and she hopes that feature will appeal to a variety of people

“For a lot of especially younger people, that is what they know,” Bloch said. “That’s what they’re comfortable with. Sometimes it can make it easier to do that than talk to a live person. We have that ability for people to reach out to us at catholic charities through our website.”

Bloch said the chat feature on her website has drawn in many more clients.

Kelsey Trejo is a therapist with Siouxland Mental Health Center. She said while she’s hopeful 988 will have a significant impact, the service still needs to be more inclusive.

“The chat and text option is not currently available in Spanish,” Trejo said. “It’s only the call line that you can speak with a Spanish representative.”

Trejo, Bloch and Castro all said that while they have not seen an increase in clients yet, they are expecting an uptick later this summer as more people become aware of 988.