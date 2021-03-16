How new gun bills could affect Siouxland gun shops

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although Iowa lawmakers are working to loosen gun laws at the federal level, new restrictions continue to see a debate.

“The two bills that passed would create unnecessary hurdles and make it more difficult for law-abiding Iowan’s to own a firearm,” said Rep. Randy Feenstra.

The bills would expand and strengthen background checks for gun buyers. They would also increase the need for a background check on gun transfers.

“One issue is making harmless firearm transfers a crime. If I wanted to give a gun to my son, it would be a crime,” said Feenstra.

Now, no background check is required to transfer a firearm. Feenstra said if the background bills pass, it will take longer to buy a gun.

“The other thing is if you wanted to protect yourself, so let’s say you wanted to buy a gun for protection, it could take weeks before you could purchase that gun,” said Feenstra.

“What this is is an erosion,” Tim Grover said. “People will say it’s not that big of a deal but what you’re doing is you’re picking away at something. That’s kind of what we need to be cautious of is that were not eroding our constitutional right to own and bear arms.”

The owner of the American Brothers in Arms gun shop said the background check bill will affect his business and his customers.

“Any time you’re going to restrict something from somebody, it’s going to drive the sales up,” owner Chase Cejka said. “I mean, guns, toilet paper, it doesn’t matter. As soon as people want it, everyone wants it.”

He said they expect a rush on guns, from people who fear they may not be able to buy a gun in the future.

