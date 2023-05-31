SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’re all familiar with the heart-stopping “thunk” of going over a pothole. You might tell yourself to remember that it’s there the next time you’re in the area, but you might want to consider reporting the pothole to the city ASAP.

According to a release from the AAA, drivers in the U.S. paid $26.5 billion in pothole-related vehicle repairs in 2021 with an average cost of $600 per repair.

Sioux City is no stranger to the annual demand to fill the potholes that threaten drivers’ wallets every time the holes seem to camouflage themselves. In fact, Sioux City filled 27,470 potholes in 2022, using nearly 1,400 tons of hot mix for those repairs.

The Streets Department, which is also in charge of snow removal in the winter, is responsible for maintaining and repairing 420 miles of paved streets, 33 miles of paved alleys, 69 miles of dirt streets, and 44 miles of dirt alleys in Sioux City.

According to Sioux City’s Public Service Field Supervisor Patrick Simons, the average pothole costs $42 to repair, including labor and materials. However, these repairs are highly dependent on the condition of the pothole. Size and depth are going to have an effect on the cost and the amount of time it takes to fix the pothole in question.

The city has priority streets in which potholes get filled first, then work up to the lesser traveled roads. Simons told KCAU 9 that a street that consistently gets complaints on a regular basis will be assessed to see if a complete replacement is necessary.

If a street is determined to have lived its travel life expectancy, then it will be placed on a replacement program and engineered for pavement.

Potholes can be reported to the city by visiting the Sioux City website or by calling 712-279-6886.

So, you may be wondering, how are potholes formed, anyway? Well, as the seasons start to change and the temperatures fluctuate, moisture that has collected in the crevices of the pavement begins to expand and contract due to freezing and thawing. This causes the pavement to break and, combined with the weight of passing cars, results in a pothole.

Potholes may be inevitable, but damage to your vehicle could be avoidable. Drivers can decrease the risk of damage by checking their tires, according to the AAA.

An easy way to check your tires is by using a quarter to see the tread depth. Insert the quarter into the tread groove with Washington’s head upside down, if you can see the top of his head, it’s time for new tires.

Check the tire pressure at least once a month to ensure that they are inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendation.

Remain mindful of how your vehicle is driving. If you notice any changes in the vehicle’s handling, excessive vibration, or uneven wearing of tires then there could be a problem with the suspension, alignment, or shocks. If the vehicle pulls to the left or the right, it may be time to have the alignment checked.

Remain vigilant while driving and drive around potholes when it is safe to do so. Avoid standing water or puddles where potholes could be hiding. If you are unable to drive around a pothole, reduce speed as much as possible but avoid hard braking.

If you happen to run over a pothole, listen for any new or unusual noises, as well as vibrations. If you think something is wrong, take it in to be checked as soon as possible.