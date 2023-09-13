SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– According to the National Library Of Medicine, 26% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage with 80% happening within the first trimester. Sending many women and their partners to grieve the loss of their child.

When going through a miscarriage therapists say it’s common for people to avoid the matter by keeping to themselves and staying busy to keep their mind off the situation.

During this grieving time, Katie Mockler with Siouxland Mental Health Center told KCAU 9 that patients will go through a variety of emotions.

“What can happen is we can go through a fog, a mental fog where we can’t really make decisions very well, anxiety is quite common, anger is quite common and I could see that being an issue for the couple as well,” Katie Mockler said.

