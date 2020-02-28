How mental health is viewed for today’s first responders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dealing with tragic circumstances can difficult. That’s why Nebraska lawmakers are continuing to push a bill that would guarantee first responders are reimbursed by the state for job-related counseling and other emotional support.

South Sioux City Police Lieutenant Chris Chernock said when he started his carer in law enforcement in 1980, officers didn’t talk about mental health. He said if an officer experienced trauma, they kept it to themselves.

“As times have moved on and we’ve progressed as a profession, we now recognize there’s things that bother people. There’s things that ride with them at night and stay in their head,” said Lieutenant Chernock.

For most first responders, no two days are the same.

“In a regular day, we don’t know what could happen. You could come in on shift and then all of a sudden there could be a motor vehicle accident with a death involved or someone deciding to end their own life… or you could get shot at and have a couple of bullets in you,” said Officer Brian Van Berkum.

Officer Van Berkum considers himself lucky. On May 11th of 2019, he was shot twice in the line of duty. He said if it weren’t for resources like counseling and his support system, he’s not sure where he’d be today.

“It’s very important to have these services for all first responders just to keep our minds right,” said Officer Van Berkum.

“First responders are human just like everybody else. We all have mental health. They have mental health. If they don’t take care of their own mental health from an experience they’ve had their mental health is going to deteriorate and they’re not going to be able to do their job effectively,” said Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director for Heartland Counseling Services Inc.

Lieutenant Chernock said whether you’re a first responder or not, nobody should be ashamed of seeking out for help if you face mental health issues.