SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been two years since COVID began infecting the world.

In that time, millions of Americans have been hospitalized and millions more infected, but how long until COVID is considered Endemic?

According to experts to be considered, the virus must not only be persistent but also have low hospitalization rates and have a high enough immunity in the population.

Tyler Brock of Siouxland District Health told KCAU he believes that we’re close to that point.

“How do we live with COVID, you know, as a part of life, try to minimize its impact, try to reduce its impact and yet still do the things we need to do,” said Brock.

Right now, there are around 930 hospitalized with COVID in Iowa, 390 in South Dakota, and 740 in Nebraska.