SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As temperatures are expected to fall below 0°F later this week, this harsh weather is tough for everyone, but especially those without a home. Local resources help the homeless during this difficult time.

Staff members at The Gospel Mission provide shelter for up to 75 people. Residents said the shelter is critical for people who have nowhere else to go.

Carl Stoddard and his wife come to The Gospel Mission to eat. He’s said they’ve been helping him for the last four years.

“If you need clothing, bedding; they’re there. Food; they’re there to help you,” he said.

The Gospel Mission provides three meals a day as well as a chapel and beds for residents. Stoddard said these amenities are lifesaving.

“Thank God this place is here, otherwise we would have no place to eat or anything when it’s cold,” said Stoddard.

Gospel Mission Assistant Executive Director Nate Gates said the Siouxland community plays a critical part in helping the less fortunate during this time of year.

“We get tons of donations from churches, tons of donations of food from everyone in general,” said Gates.

Gates said shampoo, soap and conditioner are also in high demand this time of year. For more information about how to help, click here.