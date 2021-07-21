How Le Mars is preparing for RAGBRAI

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 15,000 bikers have registered for RAGBRAI, a seven-day bike ride event that starts in Le Mars and ends in Clinton, 450 miles away.

The city has been busy decorating to celebrate the return of RAGBRAI after last year’s cancellation. RAGBRAI Executive Chair Peggy Sitzmann said this event gets the entire community involved.

“We’re very fortunate that we have volunteers that step up and have made it a priority to put this event together, and it’s going to come off, and we’re going to do a great time highlighting our community that day,” Sitzmann said.

RAGBRAI Executive Chair Mitch Christoffel said this event is a great opportunity to show off Le Mars to all the visitors.

“We’re very excited,” Christoffel said. “The economic impact, the amount of support it gives our community and to be able to showcase and show off Le Mars brings us into a positive atmosphere to bring it into town.”

RAGBRAI still needs plenty of volunteers to help out. If you’re interested, visit this website.