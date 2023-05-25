SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A bill to address violence in Iowa schools awaits the signature of Governor Kim Reynolds. KCAU 9’s Nik Wilson spoke with members of the Siouxland community about how school violence issues affect our community and the potential impact of this new legislation.

School violence has especially been on the minds of Siouxlanders in one community.

“I think the community as a whole felt a shockwave,” Akron-Westfield parent Bobbie Joe Kenny said.

Earlier this year, an Akron-Westfield high schooler was taken into custody for assaulting another student. Bobbi Joe Kenny’s son interrupted that fight. She said that the school does not punish students consistently.

“I believe there’s a huge discrepancy between how some students are treated versus others and I believe it’s a leadership problem,” Kenny said.

Iowa lawmakers passed house file 604 which lets teachers remove disruptive students from the classroom. The bill also requires teachers to report any violent act to a school administrator within 24 hours after it happens.

Republican State Senator Lynn Evans said over 4,000 incidents of injury, property damage, and assault occurred last year in Iowa schools.

“So that’s the motivator behind this. So we’re not talking the typical disruptive classroom behavior, this is stuff that does property damage, violent acts, harms other people, harms themselves,” Evans said.

Sioux City has six school resource officers and they’ve seen their share of fights over the years.

“It’s not every day at every school, but every day there’s at least a fight in one of the district schools,” said school resource officer Nick Thompson.

House file 604 implements more severe punishments for repeat offenders

“They think kinda get the sense that nothing is going to happen to them. I think putting it in there that you know the more that they offend, the more it’s going to get escalated and the response to that, I think it will help mitigate the issues,” Thompson said.

Once the bill is signed, Evans said the Department of Education will work on policies and procedures for school districts this summer and he expects some parts of the bill to go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

“The District has several programs, initiatives, and collaborations with community organizations focused on violence prevention and keeping our schools safe. When there is a threat, our partnership with the Sioux City Police Department and the presence of school resource officers in our buildings allow for quicker response times. At the end of the day, any act of disruptive behavior or fight is one too many. There is no place for violence of any kind in our schools,” the Sioux City Community School District said.

KCAU 9 also reached out to Akron-Westfield high school for comment but did not receive a response.