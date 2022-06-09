SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Home builders say the cost of materials like lumber was at historic highs earlier this year, but now the prices keep fluctuating.

Pat Redmond is the manager of Lechner Lumber in Sioux City. He said Siouxlanders should call ahead for lumber prices because they can change any day.

“Over the past couple months, they’ve been elevated but in the past couple weeks, they’re coming down quite a bit,” he said.

He says a variety of people are in need of lumber this time of year.

“Right now the demand for do-it-yourself projects, decks and stuff, you’ll be seeing an increase in that, but the home building has been going on,” he said. “It hasn’t slowed down at all.”

The challenges that builders face can also impact home buyers. Aaron Bircher is a broker with RE/MAX Prime in Sioux City. he says spring was a tough time for buyers… but the last 60 days have been promising.

“Right now our closed sales year to date are tracking in line with 2018 and 2019 which were both fantastic years,” Bircher said.

Bircher says Sioux City is on pace for an average number of new homes this year, but builders still have a long way to go.

“As far as actual new construction starts, I think Sioux City does around 70 to 80 a year and I think that’s about what they’re tracking for,” Bircher said. “So, this is what’s odd about it because of the demand, we’ve still gotten the starts. It’s just it should be more.”



