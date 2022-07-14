DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that inflation rose by more than 9% in June.

Parents and teachers have said that this year’s back-to-school shopping comes with a heavy price tag.

Brandi Johnson has three children enrolled in the South Sioux City Community School District. She said higher prices mean that her kids can’t always get what they want.

“We stick to those supply lists and sometimes it’s hard to get out the store without the fancy notebook, but they do a great job of ‘Yep, this our list. This is what our teacher wants us to have, so this is what mom’s buying,'” she said.

Johnson doesn’t just support her kids. As a teacher at Dakota City Elementary, she spends her own money to make sure all her students are prepared at the start of the school year.

“With things being expensive and costs going up in different areas, I do always try to have extra supplies in my classroom so if students run out or maybe they didn’t bring a certain item, I always have a drawer that has extra pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers, anything that they might need,” she said.

Laura Sulzbach is the principal of Dakota City Elementary school. She said the back-to-school shopping list has gotten smaller over the last few years and strong community support has helped take care of more expensive items.

“With the extra things, we’re willing to supply those,” she said. “We have amazing donors that have given us either the supplies that we need or money toward the supplies that we need.”

A spokesperson with the South Sioux City Community School District said parents will receive a copy of their recommended school supply list in the mail within the next few days.

Their list of recommended school supplies will cost roughly $70 based on prices a KCAU reporter saw at a local store. For the complete list of the South Sioux City school district school supplies, click here.

