SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The United States is a world away from the conflict in Ukraine, but you don’t have to look any further than the bakery counter to see a side effect of war.

As flour and spice prices reach historic highs, local bakers said they’re doing everything they can to avoid raising prices for customers.

Sonia Sampedro and her family have operated House of Cakes in Sioux City for eight years. She said she pays a lot more now for the same ingredients she’s always used.

“We mostly use flour, eggs, sugar, butter, shortening and that one is too expensive, double the price,” Sampedro said.

Prices are not the only obstacle bakers face. Claudia Hessa owns Sugar Shack Bakery in Sioux City. She said finding ingredients has been a challenge this year.

“Whether people can get the supplies, that’s the biggest thing and they are not able to get it, and so when the demand is so high, prices are going to go up,” Hessa said.

Hessa said while she has had to raise prices, that only covers part of the rising cost of what makes her treats so tasty.

“You really cannot raise them in accordance with your products because they’ve gone sky high,” said Hessa. “If we raise them as much as our ingredients, there’s no way. You can’t do that.”

Both Sampedro and Hessa said they use hundreds of pounds of ingredients every day and they don’t expect that to change regardless of prices.