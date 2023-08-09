Gas prices have risen in recent weeks in line with higher prices for oil. On average, a gallon of gas is commanding 10 cents per gallon more compared with a week ago and 30 cents more compared with last month.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.82 on average, August 8, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City (IA only) metro area using data from AAA.

Relief may be on the way for drivers, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

“The pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” De Haan said in a statement, adding that a potentially destructive hurricane season could still spell higher prices. Hurricanes are most likely to form over the ocean from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Sioux City by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.82

— Iowa average: $3.79

– 1-week change: +$0.20 (+5.5%)

– 1-year change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

– Record high gas price: $4.83 (6/14/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.04

– 1-week change: +$0.22 (5.7%)

– 1-year change: $-0.91 (-18.3%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.40 (6/22/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.33

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.26

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.16

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $3.16

#2. Monroe, LA: $3.28

#3. San Angelo, TX: $3.28