SIOUX CITY, Iowa (STACKER) — Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon.

Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.

Prices this week fell most dramatically in the midwestern cities including major metros in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. The Detroit metro saw regular, unleaded gas prices fall below $4 this week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City (IA only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while gas costs increased.

Sioux City by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.43

— Iowa average: $3.50

— Iowa gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#21 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.10 (-2.7%)

– Year change: +$0.18 (+5.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.83 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.10

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)

– Year change: +$1.61 (+46.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/22/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.73

#2. Bakersfield, CA: $5.61

#3. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: $5.61

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.90

#2. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.92

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.93

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162