How FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine may impact Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday, which means the FDA considers the vaccine to be effective and safe for Siouxlanders.

Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health Tyler Brock said schools and businesses now have the option to mandate vaccines.

“I know there have been a number of people whether it be individuals or organizations that have been kind of waiting on this authorization before taking any further action,” Brock said. “There’s a lot of folks who were just reluctant to do certain things, whether get the vaccine at all when the FDA hadn’t even approved it.”

Doctor Jeffery O’Tool, the chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s says he hopes the recent approval encourages more people to get vaccinated.

“Getting more people vaccinated is our best chance to really try to prevent a crisis like what we’re seeing in Texas, Florida and Alabama,” O’Tool said.



More than 80 million eligible Americans are still unvaccinated, however, 31 percent of those who haven’t gotten the shot say they would if it’s approved by the FDA. Children under the age of 12 are still not eligible.