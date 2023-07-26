SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s important for people to stay out of the heat as much as they can, but that can be hard for some.

Those who are homeless are looking for somewhere to stay. Sioux City Police say that the homeless population goes to places such as the warming shelter and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen to cool off.

“[…] Or if they go to a park and stand under a shady tree during the park hours,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill, “They can’t do so when the park’s closed, but there’s always a place and shade that they can go to.”

The warming shelter is open 24 hours a day, all year round. The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is open to the public from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On weekends, they are open from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.