MERIDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Farmers in Siouxland said the ongoing drought and rising costs have forced some farmers to sell their herds.

Matt Cronin operates Cronin Farms in Meriden, Iowa. The farm has a feed lot for cattle, but he said the cost of maintaining livestock during a drought has been challenging for farmers.

“Hay’s gone through the roof,” said Cronin. “Just trying to keep momma alive and pregnant has been a struggle for the cow and calf guys, which in turn means fewer animals on the market for the feedlot side.”

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported last month the cost of feed is up 16% compared to last year. Matt Deppe is the CEO of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association. Theorganization aims to grow Iowa’s beef business by protecting and promoting producers. He said in some cases farmers have had no choice but to sell their herds.

“Obviously, when you have less moisture, when you have less forage from a cow-calf perspective, and so you need to manage those acres appropriately in terms of stocking rates and those types of things and so in that situation, yes, some inventories, partial inventories, have to be moved or liquidated initially,” said Deppe.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said while this year has been challenging for farmers, more uncertainty still lays ahead.

“A lot of that is driven by inflation and the higher interest rates and supply chain disruptions that continue, the availability of things,” said Naig. “Looking at next year’s growing season, of course we’re thinking about high input prices like fertilizer and then equipment.”

The USDA stated the cost of feed accounted for 75% of the operating costs for cow-calf producers in 2021.