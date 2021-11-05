How daylight savings time can make driving dangerous

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The AAA Auto Club Group is bringing awareness to drivers about daylight savings time, because altering their sleep schedule may impact drowsiness on the road.

AAA found that 95% of motorists know driving is dangerous, but 17% admitted to driving when they were so tired that they had a tough time keeping their eyes open.

“While initially daylight savings seems like a good thing, you gain an extra hour of sleep, it might have a negative impact on energy levels and driving abilities in the following weeks,” said spokesperson for AAA Minnesota-Iowa, Meredith Mitts, “The sudden time shift can throw off circadian rhythms, making it hard to fall asleep at your normal bedtime, and therefore making drivers more drowsy than they were before the time shift.”

The AAA also found drivers who miss one or two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk for a crash, and drivers who slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk.

AAA recommended that drivers not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness and instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road. Traveling during typical waking hours, avoiding heavy foods, and avoiding medications that cause drowsiness are also ways AAA said drivers can stay safe during drives.

“While daylight savings might help with getting up for work in the morning, it also brings an earlier sunset, leading to darker commutes home and for evening activities, which could lead to unsafe driving conditions for more roadway users,” Mitts said.

Drivers can compensate for reduced visibility by checking their headlights and having them replaced or restored if necessary, decreasing speed and distancing from cars ahead of them, and being aware of their surroundings according to AAA.