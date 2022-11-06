SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Daylight Saving brings more sunlight to Siouxlander’s days, but how does it affect their sleep schedules?

On Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks rolled back and allowed people to get an extra hour of sleep. While the extra sleep may sound pleasant for many, Family Nurse Practitioner at MercyOne Tonja Winkauf says the hour back can cause Siouxlanders to wake up sooner resulting in drowsiness or sleepiness.

“It can have an impact both on our health and our overall wellbeing,” said Winekauf, “with most of the adverse effects occurring with teenagers and those with sleep problems.”

Siouxlanders are advised to be careful on the roads after daylight saving time ends due to the possibility of encounters with critters on the road.