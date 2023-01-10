HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — After a cyber attack on Des Moines Independent Community School District on Monday, the school canceled classes for roughly 33,000 students until Wednesday to fix the problem.

According to cybersecuritydive.com, roughly 2,000 schools were impacted by ransomware in 2022, almost doubled from the previous years.

Ben Hertenstein, the Technology Coordinator for Hinton Community School District said through cyber attacks, people can get their hands on private information.

“Ideally they’d be looking for financial information of employees, maybe social security numbers of students, other personal information, addresses, phone numbers,” said Hertenstein.

Hertenstein said while it’s uncommon for some schools to face cyber attack, it’s best to be prepared for when it might happen.