LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — When the holiday season approaches, some folks decorate their homes inside and out, but one man in Le Mars goes all out for his Christmas decorating.

Rob Scheitler is the man behind Christmas Acres, the attraction he said people have driven more than five hours to see.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid, probably 10-12 years old. I hung Christmas lights on our family farm. When we moved here 25 years ago and built our house, we started Christmas Acres which started out very, very small,” said Scheitler.

As Scheitler continued to set up displays for Christmas Acres, community members would chip in.

“I come home and a lot of days and I’ll find a pickup load of stuff on my driveway. A lot of what you see here is donated. We buy all the lights, but a lot of our blow molds are all donated. All our lighted sculptures donated, all the old street pole decorations donated from all the area towns have all been donated here,” said Scheitler.

The set up, which will be displayed until New Year’s, does not require many people to complete.

“I do 95% of it myself. This year we had about four to five volunteers come in when we did the fields,” said Scheitler.

All done for a greater cause.

“And it is so much fun when you have the people, you can hear the kids already screaming, coming down the road because we do this all for charity. And all the money that comes in here goes to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars,” said Scheitler.

With last year’s donation tally reaching $41,000.

“Since 2012, when we started accepting donations, we’ve given $105,000 to the Christian Needs Center. Off a little mailbox at the end of our driveway. Who would’ve ever thought,” said Scheitler.

Scheitler said the light displays do set his family back an additional $350 a month on their electricity bill.