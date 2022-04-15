SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City announced a new COVID-19 relief program for non-profits impacted by the pandemic on Friday.

Sioux City’s leaders announced they’ll be awarding $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for a new COVID19 nonprofit assistance program.

The Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland provides youth programs year-round, but CEO Meredith Treppa said in 2020, they were forced to close doors for a short time during the peak of the pandemic but were still able to offer meal assistance and virtual programming.

Treppa said the generosity from donors is what kept the club alive during those tough times.

“2020 was a very, very challenging time for individuals and businesses and we’re super grateful to our board, to donors, and to the organizations that did have the ability to help us during the pandemic so assistance like this will be really great to fill in those gaps,” said Treppa.

To be eligible for the ARPA funding, nonprofits must disclose information showing how the pandemic impacted them through decreased revenue, increased costs, or other negative effects.

Treppa talked about just how far this funding would go if they were awarded and why it’s critical to the club’s operation.

“We’re not quite back to where we were for our pre-COVID numbers, so assistance like this is really gonna help us ensure that program quality doesn’t suffer during times where we’ve seen such a huge increase in all of our costs from transportation, staffing, food. All of our resources cost more now,” said Treppa.

The deadline for organizations to apply is May 6.

More information on ARPA funding and applications to apply can be found here.