SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — The American Welding Society predicts the nation will have a shortage of 400,000 welders by 2024.

Employers said welders need to have a variety of skills and finding those workers in Siouxland’s competitive job market is challenging.

Dan Lee is the president of Port Neal Welding Company in Salix. He employs half a dozen welders and said other employees are also trained to help out with welding. He said while retaining employees has not been hard, finding those with the right skill set is no easy task.

“We got good welders here, but it’s hard to find skilled welders that can do what we do,” he said. “It takes a lot of experience and that’s hard to come by.”

While his business has enough welders, he said meeting deadlines can be challenging for welding companies without enough workers.

“When you’ve got a big job and you don’t have enough people to man it up, it takes longer to get the job done and then it holds up your customers when they want it done on a certain time, just because it takes longer to do it when you can’t get the work done,” he said.

Kevin Woockman is the director of apprenticeship building trades at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC). That school offers a class for students to become certified welders. He said recruiting the next generation of welders has been difficult.

“The welding trade as well as some of the other skill trades have really gotten a raw deal as far as being attractive,” Woockman said. “In a sense, we’re trying to make welding and the other trades sexy again. Make them appealing to students.”

He said WITCC has been working with local high schools to show students what welding has to offer and that makes a difference.

“We’ve got 48 high school students in here in the first two hours of the morning, so that’s been an increase as well as our traditional students as well,” he said.

In addition to the high schoolers, Woockman said more than 30 college students are also enrolled in WIT’s welding program.