PENDER, Nebraska (KCAU) — Pender, Nebraska, has a population of just over 1,100, but the staff at Pender Community Hospital said they have seen more patients than ever before. They have fewer nurses since the pandemic started and interim CEO Shane Schuster says the workload is difficult for a shortened staff.

“We’re dealing with burnout, overwork,” Schuster said. “We are lucky that our nursing staff along with a lot of other departments has been willing to pick up extra shifts, pick up extra tasks to keep us navigating the pandemic.”

Chief nursing officer Katie Peterson said the workload for the nurses has increased in a variety of ways.

“They might start the day taking care of their medical-surgical patients on the floor, then get pulled in to help deliver a baby, help in the emergency room,” Peterson said.

Schuster said they’ve added incentives and increased wages to draw more applicants.