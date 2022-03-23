SANBORN, Iowa (KCAU) — The nationwide shortage of EMTs is especially noticeable in Sanborn, Iowa. The town’s emergency services lost an EMT to retirement recently and now their last remaining EMT has said the larger workload is difficult to manage.

In a city with fewer than 2,000 people going from two EMTs down to one might not seem like a big deal, but for EMT Kaitlin Kribell, her job is now much more challenging.

“I am the only person here so I feel like all of the responsibility is on me that, I have to respond all the time and I just had to take a step back and realize for me that’s not possible as a human to be around 24/7 seven days a week,” Kribell said.

Kribell’s parents, sisters and grandmother worked for Sanborn’s emergency services. She followed in her family’s footsteps when she joined seven years ago. Since then, she’s watched the workforce shrink over the years.

“We never really had anyone that kinda stuck around long-term, but just slowly over the years it’s been trickling down and for the last two to three it has just been me and my dad that were the ones responding to calls,” Kribell said.

Kribell said the fire department has helped fill the gaps. They drive the ambulance, respond to calls, and transport patients. Randy Lyman is the fire chief and the city mayor. He said the fire department is short-staffed and accomodating Kribell on emergencies is not always feasible.

“Lots of times if it’s a car accident or the ambulance is needed, the EMT will go in the ambulance by herself and then once the situation is where the patient is loaded up, then we’ll pull a fireman away so a lot of times she’ll go out by herself,” Lyman said.

They can respond to an emergency in 4 to 5 minutes, but when they’re busy a crew from out of town has to respond. That can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes.

“When you’re looking at a heart attack, 4 to 5 minutes is an issue right out of the shoot,” Lyman said.

The city is offering to pay for the expenses of EMT classes. Lyman said the classes won’t start until the fall and it could take more than a year before a new EMT is able to join the city’s emergency services staff.