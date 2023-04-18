CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A family is without a home in Correctionville after a fire late Monday night.

Correctionville Fire Chief Jeff Wortman told KCAU 9 that the volunteer fire department received a report of a housefire in the 200 block of Driftwood Street at about 11:15 p.m. and responded around 11:30 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find a house fully engulfed.

There were three occupants in the building when a smoke alarm went off and they safely escaped, Wortman said.

The Cushing and Anthon Fire Departments were called to assist in the fire.

The house fire was mostly extinguished Tuesday around 1 a.m., and the Correctionville Fire and Rescue monitored the location for hotspots until 9 a.m.

Wortman said the structure is no longer standing. The Red Cross has been alerted to help assist the family.