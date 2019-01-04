House votes to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) - Just hours after taking control of the House of Representatives, Democrats approving two measures to end the 13-day partial government shutdown.

That action despite a veto threat from president trump.

Tonight, armed with the new House majority, Democrats moving to fund the government but not president trump's border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regaining the gavel.

"The American people spoke and demanded a new dawn. They called upon the beauty of our constitution: our system of checks and balances that protects our democracy," said Pelosi.

The 116th Congress - more women - more diversity than ever before.

102 women including the first Muslim American congresswoman and a Somali refugee who came to the US 23 years ago.

Pelosi even invoked Ronald Reagan to send a pointed message on immigration.

"If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost. Ronald Reagan. No applause for Ronald Reagan?"

Congressional Democrats - now armed with subpoena power are preparing to investigate all aspects of the president's administration and campaign.

But up first - tackling the partial government shutdown.

Trying to take back the focus, President Trump made a surprise first appearance in the white house press briefing room congratulating Pelosi but demanding money for his border wall surrounded by ice and border patrol officials.

"Without a wall you can not have border security without a strong form of barrier, call it what you will," said Trump.

Senate GOP leaders are promising not to vote on any funding measure that does not include border wall money.

President trump has invited congressional leaders back to the white house tomorrow for another meeting.

