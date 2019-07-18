House tables impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The House voted to table the resolution from Texas Representative Al Green to impeach President Trump.

The first vote related to impeachment in the house will not be moving forward.

Green introduced the impeachment resolution on the floor Wednesday, moments after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to condemn President Trump over controversial tweets.

House Speaker Nanci Pelosi said that this is not the time to hold an impeachment vote.

“We have six committees that are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and the rest that the president may have engaged in. That is a serious path we are on. Not that Mr. Green is not serious, but we’ll deal with that on the floor,” Pelosi said.

The president commended the house’s decision before heading to a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.